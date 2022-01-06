CS community services evaluating how to spend latest round of COVID relief funding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Community Services Department is figuring out what to do with the city’s latest round of COVID relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The city is set to receive $1.7 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the ARPA. The federal government says it must be used to help the recipient’s homeless population, those at risk of becoming homeless, or those fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking.

City officials say potential options include building or renovating affordable rental properties, direct rental assistance programs, supportive services for homeless prevention and housing counseling, and the purchase or development of non-congregate shelters.

”It’s a great opportunity, and we’re glad this money is coming,” Community Development Analyst David Brower said. “It’ll only go so far, so we’re probably going to have to pick one thing in order just to maximize the impact. We’re going to ultimately go with where the data says we should go, and when we gather information, where stakeholders say these are the greatest needs.”

Brower says the department is currently in the process of gathering information from those stakeholders, such as nonprofits and governmental entities that work directly with these populations. This process also includes setting up a number of focus groups throughout the month of January. Once all that is completed, Brower says the department will put together a plan.

The city will hold a public hearing on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at city hall so residents can provide their input on how they think the funding should be utilized.

“The homeless and those at risk of being homeless are some of our most vulnerable populations, so to be able to assist these folks in any additional ways that we can is always a really good thing,” Brower said. “We have lots of nonprofits and different groups that are already working with people experiencing homelessness, but there are gaps. Hopefully, this funding will be able to fill one of those gaps to help that much more with this vulnerable population that really needs assistance.”

Previous rounds of COVID relief funding came from the CARES Act. Brower says they used that money for things like grants for small businesses and rental assistance programs provided through nonprofit partners.

“We partnered with the food bank to create the GotEM Program. It’s called ‘Going the Extra Mile,’” Brower said. “It’s delivering food directly to food insecure people’s door. People who have access issues getting to a food pantry, either through physical disability or no transportation. This program delivers food weekly. We helped purchase a van and then fund the initial startup of that program that’s still enrolling and going right now.”

