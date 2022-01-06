Demand for COVID-19 testing grows, one testing organization not sending results to Brazos County Health District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 testing locations in Brazos County are seeing a surge of people wanting to know their virus status. One pop-up location in College Station is staying so busy it’s impacting businesses in that area. Their results also aren’t being shared with the Brazos County Health District yet.

The Health District confirmed Thursday afternoon Center for COVID Control locations are not sharing their results on data the Health District collects to track COVID-19.

Thursday morning, and just about every day, you can find a long line of cars at a shopping center at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway for COVID-19 testing.

“We’ve had different customers just commenting, ‘It’s hard you know. I’m coming. It’s taken me a while to get through the parking lot’, so we’ve definitely seen a surge,” said Deborah Horan, Play Oasis Owner.

Horan’s business is in that same shopping center and is glad to see free testing options in the area despite the congestion it’s bringing where she works.

“If they’re having any symptoms, and I’ve actually had myself tested even though I have common allergy and sinus issues, but just to make sure everything’s ok,” Horan said.

“There are tons and tons and tons of people and it’s all day long,” said Phyllis Babin, Empowerment Med Employee. “Every time I come to work there’s a long line and then it branches out like three different lines and I have a hard time getting into work. It takes me maybe you know a minute or more.” said Babin.

The Brazos County Health District said hundreds of people are being tested daily in the county. While other testing sites are sharing their data with them, they tell us Center for COVID Control is not. They’re working with the organization to change that.

“There’s a wide variety of reasons why people want to get tested right now. There are a lot of other viruses going around like cold and flu and there’s also a lot of allergies. It is cedar fever season and it can bring someone a lot of piece of mind to go get tested,” said Mary Parrish, with the Brazos County Health District.

“We certainly understand the impact on the community and the need for that,” said Horan, about ongoing testing.

The health district suggests you contact your health provider if you have a positive test result from Center for COVID Control.

We’ve left messages with the Center for COVID Control and stopped by their testing location in College Station Thursday, but are still waiting to hear back from them.

