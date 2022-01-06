Advertisement

Despite COVID business leaders have a positive outlook on the economy for the new year

Experts with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce say the economy is looking better and better each day.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The revised local unemployment rate decreased from 4.1 to 4.0% in October. That’s according to the most recent Economic Indicators of the College Station-Bryan MSA, released by the Private Enterprise Research Center at Texas A&M University in December.

“I think the overall unemployment numbers are getting better. We’re getting more people back to work,” said Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Glen Brewer.

Brewer says there are some areas of concern. Some industries are taking longer to bounce back.

“It’s not even across all industries, some were seasonal workers and employees in the hospitality industry or the food industry, a lot of those workers went elsewhere,” said Brewer. “Even now with COVID coming back, temporarily has kept some workers out of the workforce. There are still people that are looking to hire and we want to try to make sure that they get connected to the people that are looking for work.”

Brewer says he’s expecting things to continue to get better into the first quarter of 2022.

“Before the Omicron started up, our outlook was very positive and I still think that right now. According to the people we talked to we’re going to have a peak of the virus and then we’re going to get back to business as usual,” said Brewer. " So for the first quarter, our outlook is pretty positive. The month of January is something we’re going to have to get through but I really feel after that we’re going to have a steady rise throughout the rest of the year.”

