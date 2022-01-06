Doctor says regular symptom checks and communication helps protect school kids in latest COVID case surge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The excitement of a new school year may cause concerns for parents as COVID-19 cases rise in the Brazos Valley. This comes as the Omicron variant is said to be more contagious than previous variants.

Raen Price is a mother of two, one in elementary and the other in intermediate school. She enjoys her daughters staying safe at home but knows they enjoy the classroom setting more.

“I get it,” Price said. “I’m a working mom too, but it’s just some sacrifices that we have to make.”

Price says she has had COVID-19 before and said it was difficult because she has asthma. Her oldest daughter also has it. Price said she doesn’t want her oldest to go through what she went through. This causes Price to constantly have conversations with her daughters about what they see and hear at school. She also gives them things to stay safe.

“They take their water bottles to school. They don’t drink out of water fountains. They carry hand sanitizer on their backpacks. They also have wipes in their backpacks,” Price said.

Along with giving them things to sanitize their areas, Dr. Thomica James-Evans said parents should also routinely check for symptoms.

“A little sniffle, a headache, a little bit of nausea,” Dr. James-Evans said. “A lot of patients describe scratchiness in the throat, not a sore throat but just a scratchiness, or like pressure in the ears.”

Even if your children are vaccinated and feel symptoms slightly, James-Evans believes it’s worth keeping them home and getting them tested. James-Evans suggests at-home COVID tests if they’re available in your area or COVID tests given in the community at a doctor’s office or urgent care.

Dr. James-Evans said open dialogue with your children about what they see and hear throughout the school day is also key, especially if those around them are potentially sick. She said this helps parents know if they possibly need to keep their children home and get tested. These steps should be considered as teamwork, according to James-Evans.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.