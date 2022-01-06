Drought conditions expand to reach more parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a feeble attempt to improve conditions with a few rain events in December, the first drought monitor of the year has returned concern to parts of the Brazos Valley. As of Thursday morning, D1 - Moderate and D2 - Severe Drought conditions are once again showing up in parts of the area. The last time drought was prominent was back in late April of 2021.

D1 - MODERATE DROUGHT

The most significant change in drought conditions is the addition of Moderate Drought to the following counties:

Leon • Madison • Northeast Grimes • Walker • Trinity • North San Jacinto • West Trinity • Southwest Houston • Austin • South Waller

D2 - SEVERE DROUGHT

While only accounting for a small portion of the area, Severe Drought conditions have returned to East Houston and far Northeast Trinity Counties.

ABNORMALLY DRY

Technically, not drought -- but the first signs of stress -- Abnormally Dry conditions continue for much of the rest of the Brazos Valley. The exception is Milam, Burleson, and Lee Counties.

UPCOMING RAIN CHANCE

Returning Gulf moisture will spin into the Brazos Valley courtesy of a small low-pressure system moving east, just south of the Texas Coast this weekend. While scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible at times -- this is not expected to be a beneficial rainmaker. Should stronger thunderstorms form, localized 1″ rain totals could fall over a very small portion of the Brazos Valley. A progressive weather pattern next week may add an additional chance for slow, soaking rounds of rain to pass by at times.

Some potential good news in the 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center: the agency is calling for a 40% to 50% chance of above-average rainfall over much of Texas.

Above-average rainfall is the currently outlook from the Climate Prediction Center leading into the middle of the month (KBTX)

