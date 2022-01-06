Durkin coming to A&M to fill DC vacancy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - D.J. Durkin’s name has been linked to Texas A&M’s vacancy as a defensive coordinator since last week and Wednesday everything fell into place for him to join the Aggie staff.

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman was the first to report that Durkin was coming to Texas A&M

An official announcement from the Texas A&M Athletic Department may not come for a couple of days while all of the paperwork gets processed.

Durkin has been the Rebels’ defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the past two seasons. Back in 2016 he was the head coach at Maryland. A stint that lasted three seasons.

In his two years with the Rebels he was able to transform that side of the ball from being ranked 117th in the nation in scoring defense to a unit that gave up just 24 points per game this season and only allowing the Aggies to score 19 in their game in Oxford back in November.

