Advertisement

Durkin coming to A&M to fill DC vacancy

Ole Miss football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 21,...
Ole Miss football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Photo by Bruce Newman Instagram and Twitter: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com(Bruce Newman | Bruce Newman/ Ole Miss Athletics)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - D.J. Durkin’s name has been linked to Texas A&M’s vacancy as a defensive coordinator since last week and Wednesday everything fell into place for him to join the Aggie staff.

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman was the first to report that Durkin was coming to Texas A&M

An official announcement from the Texas A&M Athletic Department may not come for a couple of days while all of the paperwork gets processed.

Durkin has been the Rebels’ defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the past two seasons. Back in 2016 he was the head coach at Maryland. A stint that lasted three seasons.

In his two years with the Rebels he was able to transform that side of the ball from being ranked 117th in the nation in scoring defense to a unit that gave up just 24 points per game this season and only allowing the Aggies to score 19 in their game in Oxford back in November.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Kids released from hospital, one adult in critical condition following Bryan house fire
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Smith returning for senior season
2021 NCAA Indoor Champs. held at the Univ. of Arkansas, Randal Tyson Indoor Track,...
Gittens Named to the Bowerman Preseason Watch List
Aggie Soccer Hosts Annual Awards Banquet on January 29
Aggie Women’s Hoops Travels to Face Off Against No. 7 Tennessee