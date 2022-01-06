Advertisement

Miller Tabbed to The Bowerman Preseason Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, announced Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Miller makes his Bowerman watch list debut and is the 12th Aggie male all-time to make an appearance. Dating back to 2013, Texas A&M is the only squad to have placed at least one member on the watch list in each of the last 10 years. The sophomore is the third Aggie middle-distance runner to make the docket joining Devin Dixon and 2016 finalist Donavan Brazier.

As a freshman, Miller asserted himself as one of the nation’s best middle-distance runners. The speedster swept the Southeastern Conference 800m titles and finished as the NCAA runner-up at the outdoor championships. Most notably, Miller recorded a season best 800m time of 1:44.97, making him the third fastest American under-20 all-time.

Miller kicked off the 2022 season on Dec. 3 winning the Wooo Pig Classic 600m at a time of 1:15.49. His time marked an under-20 all-time world best and ranks as the sixth fastest performer all-time in collegiate history.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Grandmother dies from injuries after Bryan house fire
Security footage from inside the store on New Year's Eve appears to show one person sneaking a...
Security footage appears to show customers stealing from Elevated CBD + Smoke in College Station
Fire investigators say a failed extension cord started that fire Tuesday night.
Bryan mother of three opens up about house fire, appreciative of community support
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Kevin Sumlin returns to sidelines to be head coach of the USFL's Houston Gamblers
Sumlin returning to Houston to coach USFL’s Gamblers
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada during a home game against Mississippi State.
Calzada headed to Auburn
SECMD19: Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M’s Fisher to Feature on ESPN MegaCast
Ole Miss football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 21,...
Durkin coming to A&M to fill DC vacancy