Miller Tabbed to The Bowerman Preseason Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, announced Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Miller makes his Bowerman watch list debut and is the 12th Aggie male all-time to make an appearance. Dating back to 2013, Texas A&M is the only squad to have placed at least one member on the watch list in each of the last 10 years. The sophomore is the third Aggie middle-distance runner to make the docket joining Devin Dixon and 2016 finalist Donavan Brazier.

As a freshman, Miller asserted himself as one of the nation’s best middle-distance runners. The speedster swept the Southeastern Conference 800m titles and finished as the NCAA runner-up at the outdoor championships. Most notably, Miller recorded a season best 800m time of 1:44.97, making him the third fastest American under-20 all-time.

Miller kicked off the 2022 season on Dec. 3 winning the Wooo Pig Classic 600m at a time of 1:15.49. His time marked an under-20 all-time world best and ranks as the sixth fastest performer all-time in collegiate history.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.