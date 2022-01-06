Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- December 23, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Kids released from hospital, one adult in critical condition following Bryan house fire
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 1/5
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 1/5
Fire investigators say a failed extension cord started that fire Tuesday night.
Bryan mother of three opens up about house fire, appreciative of community support
Design work is happening to widen Rock Prairie east of Highway 6.
Rock Prairie Road east of Highway 6 to be widened
(Source: Pixabay)
Upcoming luncheon aims to help connect employers to job seekers with disabilities