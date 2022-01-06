Advertisement

Smith returning for senior season

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith announced on social media Wednesday that hew will return to Texas A&M for his senior season.

Last season Smith caught 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 23 punts for 259 yards. Smith returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina.

In his three seasons at Texas A&M Smith has caught 112 passes for 1321 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Smith has 2475 career all purpose yards.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 3 against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Kids released from hospital, one adult in critical condition following Bryan house fire
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Ole Miss football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 21,...
Durkin coming to A&M to fill DC vacancy
2021 NCAA Indoor Champs. held at the Univ. of Arkansas, Randal Tyson Indoor Track,...
Gittens Named to the Bowerman Preseason Watch List
Aggie Soccer Hosts Annual Awards Banquet on January 29
Aggie Women’s Hoops Travels to Face Off Against No. 7 Tennessee