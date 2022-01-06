Smith returning for senior season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith announced on social media Wednesday that hew will return to Texas A&M for his senior season.

Last season Smith caught 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 23 punts for 259 yards. Smith returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina.

In his three seasons at Texas A&M Smith has caught 112 passes for 1321 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Smith has 2475 career all purpose yards.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 3 against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

