Sumlin returning to Houston to coach USFL’s Gamblers

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The USFL’s Houston Gamblers have hired former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin as its head football coach.

The United States Football League announced new head coaches for four of its eight franchises. Sumlin coached at Texas A&M from 2012-2017 and had a record of 51-26. Prior to coming to A&M, Sumlin was the head coach of the Houston Cougars and had an overall record of 35-17 during four seasons, including a 13-1 record in 2011.

After being let go by the Aggies he was hired at Arizona where he suffered a 9-20 record and was let cut loose in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.

Overall, Sumlin has a 95-63 record in 13 seasons as a college football head coach.

The new version of the USFL and its teams were unveiled last November. The plan is to play a 10-game regular season schedule this year that will kick off April 16th.

Besides Sumlin, the USFL announced that Mike Riley will coach the New Jersey Generals, Bart Andrus will coach the Philadelphia Stars and Todd Haley will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits.

