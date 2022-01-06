Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Fisher to Feature on ESPN MegaCast

SECMD19: Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Football will take center stage Monday evening as Film Room with Jimbo Fisher will air as part of ESPN’s MegaCast to provide insight and analysis of the 2021 National Championship game beginning on January 10 at 7 p.m. (CT).

Film Room with Jimbo Fisher, set for ESPN2, returns to the MegaCast with a new twist this year as Fisher and Texas A&M’s coaching staff will offer live commentary alongside ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek from inside the Bright Football Complex on the Texas A&M University campus. Fisher is one of four active coaches to have won the national championship and became the first assistant from the Nick Saban coaching tree to defeat their former boss as the Aggies defeated top-ranked Alabama, 41-37, earlier this season.

“This rematch between two great programs has a chance to be one of the most exciting national championship games,” Fisher said. “As a coaching staff, we look forward to breaking down the game in the film room for ESPN.”

Fisher, who just finished his fourth season in Aggieland, was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Saban at LSU from 2000-04, and helped guide the 2003 Tigers to the national title with a 21-14 win over Oklahoma in the BCS Championship Game. Additionally, Fisher and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart were part of Saban’s LSU coaching staff in 2004 when Smart tutored the Tiger defensive backs. In 12 seasons as a head coach, Fisher has compiled a 117-37 record with a 34-14 at Texas A&M.

