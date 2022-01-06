Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos County law enforcement agencies raise over $14,000 for charity

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department came together for a good cause. These law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns to raise money for The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas to help fight childhood cancer.

For Beard It Up, officers donated $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. The Color for the Campaign allowed female officers who donated $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Most local agencies do not allow certain types of facial hair or colored nail polish while in uniform, but for the months of November and December, participating agencies relaxed these policies to help raise awareness. The departments raised $14,717.

Brazos County Law Enforcement Agencies were the first to join the campaign. Since 2018, 105 law enforcement agencies in 19 states have worked together to raise over $600,000.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, City of Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office, and College...

Posted by Texas A&M University Police Department on Thursday, January 6, 2022

