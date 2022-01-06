Treat of the day: Correctional officer celebrates 40 years of service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Correctional Officer James Simpson, Jr for his 40 years of service at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Officer Simpson began his career in 1981 at the Wynne Unit and earned the title of Captain in 1989. He retired in 2008 but returned to the agency one year later as a correctional officer at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony.

After nine years in the Coffield unit, Officer Simpson returned to the Wynne unit where he started his career. At the Wynne unit he serves alongside his daughter, who has worked there for 16 years.

Officer Simpson’s dedication and work ethic are an inspiration to all.

