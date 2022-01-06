Advertisement

Treat of the day: Correctional officer celebrates 40 years of service

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Correctional Officer James Simpson, Jr for his 40 years of service at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Officer Simpson began his career in 1981 at the Wynne Unit and earned the title of Captain in 1989. He retired in 2008 but returned to the agency one year later as a correctional officer at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony.

After nine years in the Coffield unit, Officer Simpson returned to the Wynne unit where he started his career. At the Wynne unit he serves alongside his daughter, who has worked there for 16 years.

Officer Simpson’s dedication and work ethic are an inspiration to all.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Kids released from hospital, one adult in critical condition following Bryan house fire
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville
Stephen Acosta, 41
Bryan man accused of dealing heroin after chase near Downtown Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Navasota High School Mascot Hunter Haug
Treat of the Day: Navasota High mascot performs in the Citrus Bowl
MC Harris graduates
Treat of the Day: MC Harris High School winter graduation
SFA Middle school school students won first place for creating and designing masks.
Treat of the Day: students in Bryan ISD awarded in fine arts competitions
Dan Phillips given SHSU College of Arts & Media 2021 Legacy Award
Dan Phillips given SHSU College of Arts & Media 2021 Legacy Award