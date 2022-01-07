2022 & You: Why skincare should be added to your resolutions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to setting resolutions in the new year, skincare is not normally a priority on people’s lists. However, experts suggest those priorities should shift and individuals should aim to take better care of their skin in the new year.

According to the National Institutes of Health, skin is the organ that comes into contact with the rest of the world, so its essential we know how to protect it and keep it healthy.

“A lot of individuals forget that the skin is their largest organ and from tip to toe, they really need to focus on every piece of it to help keep themselves looking their best, feeling their best, and of course being healthy,” said Hanna Hayes Hart, the CEO and owner of White Elm Day Spa.

Hart says it’s important to establish a routine when it comes to skincare, and that routine does not just apply to your face.

“As we age, it’s best to start having a routine in your early 20′s and even in your early teens to really start putting a foundation of skincare in place,” says Hart.

However, if your skin is mature, Baylor Scott and White Dermatologist Dr. Rachel Moore says, it’s never too late to start taking care of your skin.

“There are some basic things you can do,” says Moore. “One of the things we like to talk about is gentle skincare, moisturizing your skin because a lot of people forget to do that.”

In addition to moisturizer, Moore stresses the importance of wearing sunscreen on your face, neck, ears, and even hands daily, even in the winter months.

A mistake Moore says she sees people commonly make is overly drying their skin.

“There’s a lot of products out there that are designed to exfoliate and strip the oils from their skin and they sorta forget to put moisture back in.”

For Hart, she says she sees clients over-apply products to compensate.

“There should be no more than what is on the very tip of your tiniest finger and you take that and you easily apply it all throughout your skin,” says Hart. View the below video for a demonstration.

From dry to normal to combination to oily skin, there are several different kinds of skin types, and both Hart and Moore suggest seeing an expert instead of trying to treat it yourself with products.

“Sometimes they are trying to self-diagnose, and they will be treating with things that may or may not be helpful,” says Dr. Moore.

“If you are suffering and saying ‘what am I going to do with my troubled skin? go see an expert,” says Hart.

Hart says people should also know that proper skincare should not break the bank.

“No one needs to spend a ton of money to make their skin look and feel beautiful,” says Hart. “They just need to get started with a routine that they are comfortable with, that they can afford and they can understand what it is going to do for them in the future.”

