Aggies Host Arkansas in SEC Home Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball welcomes the Arkansas Razorbacks to Reed Arena on Saturday at noon for its Southeastern Conference home opener.

Trends and Notables

The Aggies have won five-straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season with a 12-2 (1-0 SEC) ledger. Texas A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 38.4%, and is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers at 26%, which ranks ninth nationally and second in the conference.

Last Time Out

A&M won its conference opener in thrilling fashion at Georgia, 81-78. Marcus Williams buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining to finish with 18 points to go along with a team-high five assists. Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, marking his second game this season with 20-or-more. The Richmond, Virginia, native hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Scouting the Aggies

Quenton Jackson has been an offensive catalyst and tops the team in scoring at 13.3 per contest. Williams ranks second with 10.6 and is the team’s leading passer with 52 assists. Tyrece Radford leads the team in rebounding at 5.6 per game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 8.2. Coleman III averages 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Scouting Arkansas

The Razorbacks enter the contest with a 10-4 (0-2 SEC) record, and are coming off a 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. JD Notae powers the offense with 17.8 points per game, while Chris Lykes is second on the team at 12.1. Au’Diese Toney averages 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Jaylin Williams is the team’s leading rebounder at 8.3 per contest and adds 6.8 points.

Promotions

Holiday Hoops pricing is still in effect for Saturday’s game, and fans can purchase tickets for as little as $5 at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets. The Fan Zone will be open at 11 a.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and includes a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more. Parking is free for fans with a valid Texas A&M parking permit or $5 cash.

Visit Gameday.12thMan.com/Basketball for all the information for gameday at Reed Arena.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

