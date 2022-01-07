Advertisement

Southbound Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road blocked after crash

Police say northbound Highway 47 lanes have reopened
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Friday morning crash blocked all lanes of Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road, but police say northbound lanes have reopened. The crash happened near RELLIS campus.

Bryan police and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the crash. Law enforcement have not confirmed the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was carrying screws, according to police. Police say there are loose screws all over the road and they’re waiting for a street sweeper to clean it up before opening the lanes back up.

