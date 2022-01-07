Another freeze expected for most Friday morning before rain chances return this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first half of the week brought widespread freezing temperatures to the Brazos Valley before slightly warming up both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. After a reinforcing round of winter air moved into the Brazos Valley Thursday, another freeze is expected for most areas by Friday morning.

Another freeze expected for most overnight with clear skies and colder air in place 🥶



Best to finish freeze preps once again before heading to bed tonight! pic.twitter.com/Motdb0gnse — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) January 6, 2022

The gusty north wind on hand Thursday with settle a bit into the overnight hours, and when combined with clear skies and the cooler/drier air in place, temperatures will continue to tumble. Morning lows look to fall into the upper 20s across our northern counties and low 30s for the central and southern reaches of the area, with wind chills in the 20s for most. Areas of frost will likely be found as well, so make plans to bring in the tender plants and pets before heading to bed Thursday night.

FRIDAY

A cold start Friday morning will lead in a relatively seasonable afternoon, with daytime highs in the upper 50s/near 60° and plenty of sunshine into the early afternoon. Additional cloud cover moves back in by late afternoon, signaling changes that are in the works this weekend.

Highs in the upper 50s/near 60 are in store Friday ahead of increasing cloud cover by late afternoon. (KBTX)

THIS WEEKEND

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Gulf Coast, tracking northward into the start of the weekend. Additional Gulf moisture and cloud cover will filter into the Brazos Valley, along with a surge of warmer temperatures as a warm front passes through the area on Saturday. Scattered rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to develop as the boundary pushes north, and while a low-end risk, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area in a 1/5 risk of an isolated storm sitting on the strong/severe side. If that is the case, the biggest concerns to monitor include a strong wind / brief spin-up threat Saturday afternoon through early evening. The exception rather than the rule at this point, but something to keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby for to be on the safe side.

Keeping eyes on SATURDAY: Not perfect, but latest iteration of PinPoint forecast for what radar could look like kicks up a brief round of stormy weather 2pm - 6pm across the East & Southeast Brazos Valley.



Isolated strong/severe storm not ruled out. #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/bB38INjKTR — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 6, 2022

A few lingering showers will be possible Sunday before another cold front arrives, sending in another round of seasonable air for the start of next week. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.