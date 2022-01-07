Advertisement

Brenham Police Sergeant honored for 20 years of service

Sgt. Joesph Merkley started his career in 1998
Brenham Police sergeant honored for his dedicated service in community
Brenham Police sergeant honored for his dedicated service in community
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Sgt. Joseph Merkley with the Brenham Police Department was recently recognized before the Brenham City Council for his dedicated service.

Sgt. Merkley started his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and started with Brenham Police in 2002, according to the department.

On January 6, 2022 Sgt. Merkley was recognized in front of Brenham's City Council for his 20 years of service! Sgt....

Posted by Brenham Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

