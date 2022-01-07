Brenham Police Sergeant honored for 20 years of service
Sgt. Joesph Merkley started his career in 1998
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Sgt. Joseph Merkley with the Brenham Police Department was recently recognized before the Brenham City Council for his dedicated service.
Sgt. Merkley started his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and started with Brenham Police in 2002, according to the department.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.