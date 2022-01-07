Brenham Police Sergeant honored for 20 years of service

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Sgt. Joseph Merkley with the Brenham Police Department was recently recognized before the Brenham City Council for his dedicated service.

Sgt. Merkley started his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and started with Brenham Police in 2002, according to the department.

On January 6, 2022 Sgt. Merkley was recognized in front of Brenham's City Council for his 20 years of service! Sgt.... Posted by Brenham Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

