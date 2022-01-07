Advertisement

Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper

Parents and police used technology to track down the kidnapper
Madison Paige Ling
Madison Paige Ling(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 9-year-old child was found safe in Brenham early Thursday morning after being taken from a home in Houston.

Officials with the Houston Police Department say a mother reported that a babysitter took the male child from an apartment complex in the 10,000 block of Forum West Drive in Houston around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department was as able to track the suspect’s phone to Washington County. According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriffs Office, they were notified by officials in Houston at 2 a.m. of the kidnapping and location of the suspect.

Around 2:45 a.m., sheriff’s deputies conducted a felony traffic stop in the 2000 block of Old Independence Road where the child was found safe. Authorities say the female suspect, Madison Paige Ling, was driving the vehicle accompanied by a male who is not thought to be involved in the kidnapping.

The driver along with the 9-year-old victim was released to investigators with the Houston Police Department. The male passenger was released at the scene.

Ling was booked into the Harris County Jail on one charge of kidnapping and is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage from inside the store on New Year's Eve appears to show one person sneaking a...
Security footage appears to show customers stealing from Elevated CBD + Smoke in College Station
A Bryan woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Leonard Road near FM 2818
DPS seeking help with hit-and-run in Brazos County
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Grandmother dies from injuries after Bryan house fire
One company operating two free testing sites in Brazos County has yet to share any results with...
Company providing free COVID tests not sending results to Brazos County Health District
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital

Latest News

Gas leak near College Station City Hall shut down Foster Avenue
Gas leak near College Station City Hall shuts down Foster Avenue
Skincare resolutions 2022
2022 & You: Why skincare should be added to your resolutions
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21
All lanes open on Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road after crash
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated...
Saturday Storms: Isolated severe weather possible in the Brazos Valley