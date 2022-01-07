College Station moves to phone, app based parking in Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Parking in Northgate has changed with some new technology added. The city has removed the parking meters at their on-street parking spots and instead you now have a contactless parking option.

You’ll notice new signs in Northgate for the ParkMobile App. It’s the same system Texas A&M uses and allows people to pay to park through the app and by telephone.

City staff say they started removing the traditional parking meters in late October.

“You know it’s technology. We want to be up on the latest technology as well as it reduces the maintenance on the meters. I mean we basically have zero maintenance on them, but we have had some vandalism on the sides when we put them up. But students will be students and we’re addressing that as it comes up. But for the most part it’s just to make it easy on the students,” said Gustavo Roman, College Station Assistant Director for Community Services.

The city tells us ParkMobile has provided the new signs in that area.

