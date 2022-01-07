Advertisement

DPS seeking help with hit-and-run in Brazos County

A Bryan woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Leonard Road near FM 2818
A Bryan woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Leonard Road near FM 2818
A Bryan woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Leonard Road near FM 2818(Storyblocks)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a black passenger car was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market 1688 (Leonard Rd.) near Farm-to-Market 2818 when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on Farm-to-Market 1688.

The suspect vehicle will have passenger-side damage to the vehicle and be missing the passenger-side mirror.

The pedestrian, Jessica Navarro, 31, of Bryan, suffered incapacitating injuries. The driver of the black passenger car fled the scene.

Any person having knowledge of this crime is asked to please call the Texas Department of Public Safety Bryan Office at 979-776-3100.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Grandmother dies from injuries after Bryan house fire
Security footage from inside the store on New Year's Eve appears to show one person sneaking a...
Security footage appears to show customers stealing from Elevated CBD + Smoke in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Fire investigators say a failed extension cord started that fire Tuesday night.
Bryan mother of three opens up about house fire, appreciative of community support
Traffic Alert
Road closures begin Wednesday in College Station

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- January 6, 2022
The career fair attendees were able to complete applications and interview on the spot.
Job opportunities expand for College Station ISD
Temperatures quickly rebound into the 70s this weekend with chances for rain and thunderstorms.
Another freeze expected for most Friday morning before rain chances return this weekend
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/6
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/6