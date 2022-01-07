DPS seeking help with hit-and-run in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a black passenger car was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market 1688 (Leonard Rd.) near Farm-to-Market 2818 when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on Farm-to-Market 1688.

The suspect vehicle will have passenger-side damage to the vehicle and be missing the passenger-side mirror.

The pedestrian, Jessica Navarro, 31, of Bryan, suffered incapacitating injuries. The driver of the black passenger car fled the scene.

Any person having knowledge of this crime is asked to please call the Texas Department of Public Safety Bryan Office at 979-776-3100.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.