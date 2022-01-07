Gas leak near College Station City Hall shuts down Foster Avenue
Firefighters on the scene say there are no evacuations at this time
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Atmos crews are on the scene of a gas leak near College Station City Hall. Foster Avenue is currently shut down after a contractor hit a gas line by the homes in the area, according to College Station Fire Department.
Firefighters on the scene say there are no evacuations at this time.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.