Gas leak near College Station City Hall shuts down Foster Avenue

Firefighters on the scene say there are no evacuations at this time
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Atmos crews are on the scene of a gas leak near College Station City Hall. Foster Avenue is currently shut down after a contractor hit a gas line by the homes in the area, according to College Station Fire Department.

Firefighters on the scene say there are no evacuations at this time.

