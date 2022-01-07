Advertisement

Gilliam Indoor hosts annual Texas A&M High School Classic

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The annual Texas A&M High School Classic, featuring 1,956 athletes in one of the largest high school indoor meets, will be held this Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, at the Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium.

Schedule

Friday’s schedule begins at 5 p.m. with the 800m on the oval and pole vault in field events. Saturday’s morning session starts at 10 a.m. with triple jump and the 2-mile run at 10:30 a.m., followed by the afternoon session starting at 2 p.m. with long jump and the 4x800m at 3 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Ticket Information

Ticket windows will not be open, all tickets can be purchased digitally through the QR code on the ticket windows. Tickets can also be available at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

Entries, Heat Sheets and Results

Entries and live results will be available at www.flashresults.com. Those in attendance can find a live results QR code and schedule sheets posted around the facility.

Live Stream

A live stream will be provided at milesplit.com.

Parking

Spectator parking is available at Lot 62 and the three pay parking garages (Cain, University Center and West Campus Garage).

