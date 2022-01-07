Grandmother trapped in Bryan house fire dies from injuries as family tries to rebuild lives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The grandmother of the family whose house on Carter Creek Parkway was destroyed by a fire Tuesday died as a result of her injuries Thursday morning.

Trisha Enriquez was rescued by firefighters from the home then airlifted to a Houston-area hospital. The McPeake family said through an update on the GoFundMe page created to help them that they “have an amazing support system and are just taking it day by day.”

The family continues to see an outpouring of community support as they try to rebuild. Brittany McPeake, who was among the seven people inside the home when the fire started that night, says they’re doing what they can to push forward.

“Right now, we’re just trying to take this step by step,” McPeake said. “We don’t have any moves. Luckily, my brother lives right next door, so we’re staying with him, and he’s helping us get on our feet.”

McPeake says her family lost everything, and that they’re starting from the ground up. She says outreach from the community has been overwhelming, but there is a specific need now as the kids prepare to go back to school. The family’s niece was one of kids trapped inside the burning home.

“She wears size 14/16 or extra large in girls, a size four shoe,” American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter Executive Director AJ Renold said. “She lost absolutely everything. She is a student and wears a school uniform.”

Renold says it’s that same girl who played a huge role in alerting the family to the fire and using what she learned about escape techniques to help them get out.

“Whether they learned that through Red Cross, at school, or through the fire department, those lessons can really kick in and literally save lives, and we see that here,” Renold said. “Practicing that kind of education with your family, especially with kids, so they know what to do in the event of a fire or any other kind of disaster is so important. You never think it’s going to happen to you.”

The family is also in need of extra large clothes for an adult man, and medium tops and large bottoms for an adult women. For the kids, they also need girls sizes 5 and 7 and size 6 for boys.

Renold says the family has received so many donations they’re having trouble finding a place for them where they’re staying. That’s why the Red Cross has agreed to use their office at 4244 Boonville Road in Bryan as a drop-off location. The drive is being organized by family friends.

“In every disaster, really financial donations are the best way to meet the needs of people as soon as possible,” Renold said. “We would recommend if you don’t want to go out and buy clothes for a pre-teen, please donate to the GoFundMe.”

The Red Cross also follows up with disaster victims every day, Renold says, to see what their continued needs are. They have on-call volunteer nurses as part of their disaster health services who are able to verify and refill prescriptions for those who need medications. They also have disaster spiritual care and mental health, both of which provide extra emotional support for those who need it.

The family’s father is still in the hospital being treated for burns. The fire department says the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical cord.

