How utility companies are preparing for winter weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re approaching the one year mark since a historic winter storm blew through the state of Texas and crippled the state power grid, but everyone from the governor to ERCOT has assured us that this year will be different.

Today we spoke with the general manager of Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU), Gary Miller. Miller talked us through how BTU has prepared for the upcoming winter weather this year, explaining that “all generating units have lots of exposed piping that where water runs through or steam runs through. We have put a lot of new insulation and what we call heat tracing, which is warm wires around those types to make sure that all the water that goes through those generating units hopefully do not freeze.”

There has been some confusion over what people are talking about when they say they are winterizing these units. Miller explained that a major part of that is the insulation and heat tracing he had previously mentioned. Mainly he said, “it’s going through your entire plant and [figuring] out what those critical components are, and making sure that there’s heaters where they need to be, there’s windbreaks where there needs to be.”

As for how people at home can help to make sure we don’t have a repeat of last year, Miller suggested keeping your thermostat at a reasonable level, especially when BTU or ERCOT call for conservation. If there are outages, he warned not to immediately ramp up your heater. According to Miller, “if everybody does that at the same time, that can cause us additional issues and makes it take longer for us to get power restored. So gradual increase right after power outages is also very helpful.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.