Job opportunities expand for College Station ISD

The career fair attendees were able to complete applications and interview on the spot.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is looking to fill more positions in the new year. The district held its second auxiliary career fair to fill positions in child nutrition and custodial services. Attendees were able to complete applications and interview on the spot.

Stormy Hickman, College Station ISD’s Director of Talent Management, said a benefit to working in either position is the flexible schedules with hours that go into the evening. Experience in either position isn’t required but volunteer work or personal experiences are helpful, according to Hickman.

“It is so incredibly important that we have these departments staffed,” Hickman said. Without them, our schools can not function. Just like they can’t function without a teacher in the classroom, we can not function unless our campuses are clean and safe and our students are able to be fed during the school day.”

Applications are still open. If you would like to apply for a position in College Station ISD, click here.

