Lady Cougar Soccer suffers season opening loss to Friendswood 3-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station girls soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Friendswood Mustangs Thursday afternoon in the College Station Classic.

Friendswood last played at CollegeStation High School at the end of last season in the UIL StateSemifinals, where they fell to eventual state champ Dripping Springs.

While the Mustangs lost some strong players from last year’s squad,they still looked solid in the tournament opener.

Thirteen minutesinto the match, College Station committed a foul 30 yards from goal.While goalkeeper Emily Hord turned away the initial free kick,Friendswood found the rebound and the put-back put the Mustangs up1-0.

With just under nine minutes left in the half, Friendswoodscored again on a high shot from the top corner of the penalty area.

Five minutes into the second half, Friendswood played a nice ball behind the Cougar defensive line.

A Friendswood attacker deftlychipped keeper Keira Herron as she rushed to challenge, but the ballhit the back post.

Unfortunately for CS the Mustangs were able to shoot just past a retreating defender to seal the victory 3-0.

College Station returns to action Friday at 4pm against Temple, whileFriendswood plays Rock Hill at 6pm. Both games are at College Station High School.

In JV action, College Station defeated Temple 5-0.

Scoring for theCougars were Cassie Watt with a hat trick, Megan Miles and BrooklynSenkel. Kennedy Voitier and Laura Riano had assists, while ArianOwens and Brenna Mauldin shared the shutout in goal.

The CollegeStation returns to action Friday morning at 10am against Klein Oak.

