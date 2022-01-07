Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage from inside the store on New Year's Eve appears to show one person sneaking a...
Security footage appears to show customers stealing from Elevated CBD + Smoke in College Station
A Bryan woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Leonard Road near FM 2818
DPS seeking help with hit-and-run in Brazos County
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Grandmother dies from injuries after Bryan house fire
One company operating two free testing sites in Brazos County has yet to share any results with...
Company providing free COVID tests not sending results to Brazos County Health District
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael sentenced to life without parole for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule