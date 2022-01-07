Miramont honored by Club + Resort Business Magazine

BRYAN, Texas -- In its annual rankings of the top country club clubhouses in America, Club + Resort Business magazine rated Miramont as the sixth-best clubhouse in the country and the best in Texas.

The magazine’s rankings, which appeared in the December edition of the publication, reflect the judges’ scoring of clubhouse square footage; locker room(s) data; event space and seating capacity; bar area(s) square footage; dining area(s); availability of outdoor dining; wine room/cellar; total dining and bar areas seating capacity; kitchen(s) square footage; pro shop square footage; fitness and wellness square footage; and whether a dedicated youth space is offered.

“It’s a great honor to be considered among the finest clubhouses in the country and the best in the Lone Star State,” said Miramont General Manager Aaron Dawson. “I believe this is a reflection of our ownership’s commitment to excellence. Miramont is a tremendous value and is truly the crown jewel of the Brazos Valley. To operate a club of this stature and reputation in the Bryan-College Station area is a remarkable benefit to the community.”

The Club at Mediterra in Naples, Florida earned the No. 1 overall spot in the 2021 rankings. Among the Texas clubs in the rankings, Lakeside Country Club in Houston was 10 spots behind Miramont at No. 16, followed by The University of Texas Golf Club (31) and Dallas Country Club (53).

