News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Morgan Becka. The Caldwell High School Senior has a 4.44 grade point average and ranks 2nd in her class.

She is active in the FCA, Student council, a member of the National Honor Society, the Yearbook staff, club president in 4H and 2021 Grand champion at the Burleson county Livestock show.

“Morgan is an excellent student, probably the main thing I would say is her top characteristic is her dedication. So, to see how much she’s evolved from her freshman year, she was so quiet and always has been sweet but very quiet. And now to see her as a senior, she has a much more dominant role in her senior class. She’s always involved in extracurricular activities, and she really doesn’t mind taking that lead role, getting other students involved and coming up with ideas that will help the student body as a whole. She’s really good at that.”- Tammie Novosad Art Teacher

During her high school career Morgan has been active in track and cheerleading for the Lady hornets. She is also a team captain, regional qualifier and the winner of the Hornet award in Cross county. Where she never forgets about the value of sportsmanship.

“After the end of every race in cross country, she would get done, shake everybody’s hand, and then she would wait by the shoe and shake every single person’s hand as they finished the race and tell them, good job. I’ve been around this sport for 40 years. I’ve never seen that from the smallest meet to the biggest meet. That’s what she did. " -Laton Giese Head Coach Cross Country

“Running Cross Country isn’t always the funnest thing, so I try to lead and just always be positive on our runs, and I just think I’ve grown from being the person who’s following the runners to the person who’s leading the pack. My inspiration will be my dad. He’s always tried to be the best he can be, and he has been great, and I always try to be the best that I can be.” Said Becka

