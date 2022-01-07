Advertisement

No. 25 A&M drops road game to 7th ranked Tennessee 73-45

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Texas A&M was doomed by a cold-shooting second quarter as the 25th-ranked Aggies fell at No. 7 Tennessee 73-45 Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

A&M (10-4, 0-2) held a one-point lead heading into the second stanza, but the Aggies were outscored 22-7 by the Lady Vols (14-1, 3-0) who remained undefeated in SEC play and won their fifth in a row.

Destiny Pitts

led A&M with 12 points and five rebounds, while

Kayla Wells

(11 points) and

Qadashah Hoppie

(10) were also in double figures.

