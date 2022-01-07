Nominate an exceptional Texas A&M faculty or staff member for The 41 Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government & Public Service is excited to launch the inaugural “Inspiring the Spirit of Aggieland – The 41 Award,” which will honor and celebrate one Texas A&M University faculty member or administrator whose leadership, example, and character motivate others to share in their impact and exemplify the Aggie Core Values and those of President George H. W. Bush.

Steve and Linda Vincent, the masterminds behind the award, both graduated from Texas A&M. They believe the recipient of this award should be someone who is passionate about the spirit of Texas A&M.

“Looking for the person that really inspires students to go out and change the world and make the world a better place,” said Steve Vincent.

You can find the nomination form here.

In addition to filling out this form, you will also need to include a letter of nomination, which is written by the nominator specifically addressing the award criteria, a one-page letter of support from faculty, staff, or current or former students, and a current biography, resume, or curriculum vitae of the nominee. Be sure to email those documents to bushschoolawards@tamu.edu no later than Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m.

The winner of The 41 Award will be recognized at a special ceremony in the spring, where they will receive a monetary award and recognition piece.

To learn more about Steve and Linda’s inspiration in creating this award, watch below:

