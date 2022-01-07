This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Matthew Brunson of the College Station Fire Department.
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Matthew Brunson of the College Station Fire Department.
A captain for the College Station Fire Department, Matthew is known for his strong faith, love of family, hunting and fishing and his dedication to his community, along with a willingness to put the care of others before himself.
We salute this week’s First Responder Matthew Brunson.
The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham, Doing Legal Better.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.