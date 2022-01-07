Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Matthew Brunson of the College Station Fire Department.

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A captain for the College Station Fire Department, Matthew is known for his strong faith, love of family, hunting and fishing and his dedication to his community, along with a willingness to put the care of others before himself.

We salute this week’s First Responder Matthew Brunson.

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Nikki Eiferle with St. Joseph and Signature Care.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denna Servello with St. Joseph.
