Weekend Gardener: Protecting your plants from the winter cold

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley has had several freezes in 2022, so it’s time to make a plan to keep your plants alive!

Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension says one of the best things you can do is use a frost blanket.

“It’s a polyurethane material. It insulates really well. It can buy us anywhere from 3 to maybe 8 degrees of protection,” said Hartmann.

One of the most important parts is making sure you install it correctly. Secure it all the way to the ground with stakes or bricks. The idea is your capturing the heat from the soil.

Watch the video above for more!

