Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Basketball Prepares for SEC Home Opener Against Florida

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Florida in its Southeastern Conference home opener at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-4, 0-2) are making their SEC home opener after dropping the first two games of the conference slate on the road. Destiny Pitts leads the team during conference play, averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells paces the Aggies this year, averaging 16.6 points per game and has scored double digits in every game she has played in. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 13.1 points per contest while dishing out a team-high 3.8 assists per game. Texas A&M is third in the country and leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 41.3% of its shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from deep this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against Florida (10-5, 0-2) for the 13th time, with the Aggies leading the series 11-1. The Aggies are on a seven-game winning streak against the Gators dating back to Feb. 4, 2016.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Paige Ling
Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper
Trisha Enriquez (right), the grandmother of the Bryan family who lost their home in a house...
Grandmother trapped in Bryan house fire dies from injuries as family tries to rebuild lives
Updated: Saturday morning adjustment of the day's 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather,...
Saturday Storms: Isolated severe weather possible in the Brazos Valley
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21
All lanes open on Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road after three-vehicle crash
The Center for Covid Control location in College Station was closed for some reason Friday...
Brazos County Health District says some COVID-19 testing locations violating governor’s orders by not sharing results

Latest News

Aggies move to 2-0 in SEC play with win over Arkansas
Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide...
Former College Station and Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph announces transfer to Notre Dame
Calvert vs Dime Box Basketball
No. 2 Calvert gets big win over No. 5 Dime Box
Lady Longhorns get past Calvert