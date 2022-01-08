Aggie Women’s Basketball Prepares for SEC Home Opener Against Florida

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Florida in its Southeastern Conference home opener at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-4, 0-2) are making their SEC home opener after dropping the first two games of the conference slate on the road. Destiny Pitts leads the team during conference play, averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells paces the Aggies this year, averaging 16.6 points per game and has scored double digits in every game she has played in. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 13.1 points per contest while dishing out a team-high 3.8 assists per game. Texas A&M is third in the country and leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 41.3% of its shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from deep this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against Florida (10-5, 0-2) for the 13th time, with the Aggies leading the series 11-1. The Aggies are on a seven-game winning streak against the Gators dating back to Feb. 4, 2016.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

