Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sugar Plum is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 7, 2022. She’s a one-year-old Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix.

Staff at the shelter says she is trained to sit, stay, and also tries to roll over on command. They say the cutie is a friendly pup who loves to play.

“She likes to play tug of war. It’s her favorite game, loves her toys and will do anything for a treat and belly scratches,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “She’s just a sweetheart. She’s just the cutest thing. She’s kind of little, but she is a sturdy little dog and she’s ready to give her love to your family.”

You can learn more about this precious pup here and fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

