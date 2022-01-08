Advertisement

Aggies move to 2-0 in SEC play with win over Arkansas

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Arkansas 86-81 Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies improve to 13-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Texas A&M has now won six straight games.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies in scoring with 16 points. Henry Coleman III finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Andre Gordon scored 13 points. Tyrece Radford scored 12 points. Wade Taylor also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points. Arkansas guard JD Notae had a game high 33 points.

Texas A&M will return to action Tuesday hosting Ole Miss at Reed Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

