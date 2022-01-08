Advertisement

Consol boys’ basketball wins crosstown showdown over Rudder 70-51

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Rudder 70-51 in a District 19-5A showdown Friday night at the Armory at Rudder High School.

Consol moves to 16-6 overall (5-1 in district play). Rudder falls to 12-9 (2-4). Adam Jackson scored a game-high 14 points for the Tigers. Kaden Lewis added 11 points while Ziyan Ali added 10. Robert McGee paced the Rangers with 10 points. CJ Nash, Jeremiah Johnson, and Ethan Meaux each scored 9 points.

The Rangers jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers closed out the opening frame to take a 22-14 lead heading into the second quarter. Consol kept their foot on the gas with a suffocating full-court press to take a 42-21 lead at halftime. That would be enough to cruise to a 19-point victory.

Rudder will stay at home to host Brenham on Tuesday. Consol will be at Magnolia West on Tuesday.

