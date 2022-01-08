Consol girls’ basketball tops Rudder 52-38

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team beat Rudder 52-38 Friday night at Tiger Gym.

Sarah Hathorne scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Tigers. Katerina Gooden added 12 points, 10 of those on free throws. Claire Sisco chipped in 7 points. Rakia Lee paced the Lady Rangers with 17 points. Asani McGee had 8 points.

The Lady Rangers led 21-20 at halftime, but the Lady Tigers used a third-quarter surge to lead 37-32 heading into the final frame. The Lady Tigers held Rudder to just 6 points in the 4th quarter for the 14-point victory.

Consol will host Magnolia West on Tuesday. Rudder will travel to Brenham on Tuesday.

