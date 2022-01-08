Advertisement

Former College Station and Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph announces transfer to Notre Dame

Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide...
Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) in the end zone during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station star and Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for Notre Dame.

Joseph spent the past three seasons at Northwestern and is an AP First Team All-American. In 2020, Joseph was also named the AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, AFCA All-America First Team (Unanimous), Sporting News First Team, AP All-Big Ten First Team.

During high school, Joseph helped lead College Station to the UIL Class 5A State Title. He posted 95 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles as a senior in 2018. He also scored touchdowns on a kick return, punt return, and fumble recovery.

