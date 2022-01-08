Former Consol star Kolby Harvell-Peel declares for NFL Draft

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated and current Oklahoma State player Kolby Harvell-Peel announced on social media Friday that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Consol alum spent the past four seasons at Oklahoma State as a safety. He was named to the AP Al-American Third Team this past season. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and 2019. He also earned team MVP in 2019 as a sophomore. In 2020, he was named Second Team All-Big 12.

Peel graduated from Consol in 2017. During his senior season, he racked up 61 total tackles, including 38 that were unassisted. As a senior, he also intercepted one pass, forced one fumble, and recovered three more, returning one of his fumble recoveries for a touchdown. Peel scored three more touchdowns as a receiver in 2017.

