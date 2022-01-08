Getting ready for the Texas primary elections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Texas primary elections is coming up on Valentine’s Day. Here’s what you need to know about the races.

After two weeks of early voting, Texas will hold its 2022 primary elections March 1. Each party will choose its candidate for seven statewide seats — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission. Republicans and Democrats will also choose their candidates to face off in November for district-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, those with the top two votes will compete in a runoff May 24. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether to pick Republican or Democratic nominees. Remember, you can only vote in one party’s primary, and in that same party’s runoff. You do have the choice to vote for either party’s candidate during the general election, despite whoever you voted for in the primary.

We were joined by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of the Texas Tribune who informed us that redistricting could hinder the election date. He explained the legislature just did new redistricting maps and “the opponents of those maps sued in federal court. Every once in a while we get a delay in the election because the courts find a problem in the maps.” Although he admits “this looks less likely now than it did probably a month ago.”

When asked about Governor Greg Abbot’s campaign Ramsey noted that his emphasis this time is on south Texas. The reason for that being that in 2020 Republicans did “unusually well” in south Texas. He clarified that “they won in a lot of counties they had not won before, and they lost by less than they lost by before.”

When asked about Abbot’s Republican competitors, Ramsey did not think he had anything to worry about. He explained the problem for these other Republicans is that “the people who are most unhappy with Greg Abbot are Democrats and won’t be voting in the March primaries.”

According to Ramsey one race to watch is House district 31. The incumbent, Ryan Guillen, was elected as a democrat but the Republicans got him to switch parties. So this year he will be running as a Republican.

On the question of if redistricting will have an effect on elections, Ramsey said it will make a difference race by race, but looking at the maps it leans a little bit more to the Republicans. He explained that “if your looking at the whole picture the Republican majorities in the Texas house and Senate and in the Congressional delegations should hold.”

