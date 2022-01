DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - With only five players available to play on Friday night the Dime Box girls basketball team beat Calvert 31-12 in a District 29-A.

Dime Box will return to action January 11 to host Round Top-Carmine. Calvert will host North Zulch on January 11.

