No. 2 Calvert gets big win over No. 5 Dime Box

DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys basketball team beat Dime Box 46-44 Friday night in a District 29-A game.

Calvert was led by MJ Thomas with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Dime Box was led in scoring by Blake Scott who finished with 17 points.

The Trojans are now 10-3 on the season. Dime Box in 15-6.

Calvert will be back in action January 11 hosting North Zulch. Dime Box will face Round Top-Carmine at home on January 11.

