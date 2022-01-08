Advertisement

Texas A&M News Director Lane Stephenson passes away at age 86

Stephenson spent over 50 years in the role
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lane Stephenson, Texas A&M news director, has passed at the age of 86, Texas A&M Today announced Friday.

Stephenson earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1957 from the University of North Texas and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving three years active duty and 20 years as a member of the reserves. In the early ‘60s, he was a journalist at the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Braniff International Airlines. By the mid 1960s, Stephenson found his way to Texas A&M.

Stephenson started working at Texas A&M in 1966 and was hired by then University President Gen. James Earl Rudder to direct news and information services for the Department of Marketing and Communications. He saw the school transform as he served, through the integration of women and African American students during the 1960s. He served under 16 university presidents and saw the student body grow to become one of the largest in the nation.

He didn’t just work at A&M, he enrolled in the institution, earning his masters in English from the school in 1977.

Following his retirement from his role as news director, Stephenson continued to be involved in the university, attending A&M football games and other campus events. He even supported his grandson, Tyler Stephenson ‘18 at ring day by presenting him with his Aggie ring. Stephenson is survived by his wife Mickie, and their three children, all of whom graduated from A&M.

