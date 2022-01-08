Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued for Eastern Brazos Valley Saturday evening

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Grimes, Walker, Waller, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Trinity...
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Grimes, Walker, Waller, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Trinity counties through 10 pm Saturday night.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As strong / severe thunderstorm activity tracks across Southeast Texas Saturday, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

The watch is in place for the following counties until 10 pm Saturday night:

  • Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller

While it is still the exception rather than the rule, additional isolated strong / severe storm development capable of producing an isolated tornado / 60 mph+ wind gusts will be possible, especially farther south and east, as storms drift in from the south Saturday evening.

TRACK RAIN AND STORM ACTIVITY WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Paige Ling
Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper
Trisha Enriquez (right), the grandmother of the Bryan family who lost their home in a house...
Grandmother trapped in Bryan house fire dies from injuries as family tries to rebuild lives
Updated: Saturday morning adjustment of the day's 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather,...
Saturday Storms: Isolated severe weather possible in the Brazos Valley
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21
All lanes open on Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road after three-vehicle crash
The Center for Covid Control location in College Station was closed for some reason Friday...
Brazos County Health District says some COVID-19 testing locations violating governor’s orders by not sharing results

Latest News

Updated: Saturday morning adjustment of the day's 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather,...
Saturday Storms: Isolated severe weather possible in the Brazos Valley
Friday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Friday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Friday Midday Weather Update 1/7
Friday Midday Weather Update 1/7
Friday Morning Weather Update 1/7
Friday Morning Weather Update 1/7