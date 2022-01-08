Tornado Watch issued for Eastern Brazos Valley Saturday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As strong / severe thunderstorm activity tracks across Southeast Texas Saturday, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

The watch is in place for the following counties until 10 pm Saturday night :

Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller

While it is still the exception rather than the rule, additional isolated strong / severe storm development capable of producing an isolated tornado / 60 mph+ wind gusts will be possible, especially farther south and east, as storms drift in from the south Saturday evening.

