Treat of the Day: Grimes County welcomed their newest K9 officer

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming their newest member, Hank. Over $6,500 were donated for the brand new K9 officer’s training by the Friends of Grimes County.

All of the proceeds will be put towards training classes and additional items and equipment required for the class in narcotic detection and tracking. He was sworn in at a Grimes County Crime Stoppers meeting. Hank is trained to do tracking and drug retrieval.

Thanks to supporters from Grimes and surrounding counties, Hank is now reporting for duty! Welcome to our new K9 officer!

Posted by Grimes County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

