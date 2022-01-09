House fire destroys Calvert home

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A single-story home in Calvert is destroyed following a house fire Saturday night.

The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department says a home on the 11500 block of South Hickory Loop was fully engulfed and is considered a total loss.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire. The individual did make it out of the structure with only minor injures and was seen by EMS on scene, according to firefighters.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to help the homeowner with immediate needs.

