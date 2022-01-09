Advertisement

House fire destroys Calvert home

(KFYR)
By Fallon Appleton and Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A single-story home in Calvert is destroyed following a house fire Saturday night.

The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department says a home on the 11500 block of South Hickory Loop was fully engulfed and is considered a total loss.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire. The individual did make it out of the structure with only minor injures and was seen by EMS on scene, according to firefighters.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to help the homeowner with immediate needs.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Paige Ling
Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper
Trisha Enriquez (right), the grandmother of the Bryan family who lost their home in a house...
Grandmother trapped in Bryan house fire dies from injuries as family tries to rebuild lives
Updated: Saturday morning adjustment of the day's 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather,...
Saturday Storms: Isolated severe weather possible in the Brazos Valley
The Center for Covid Control location in College Station was closed for some reason Friday...
Brazos County Health District says some COVID-19 testing locations violating governor’s orders by not sharing results
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21
All lanes open on Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road after three-vehicle crash

Latest News

The estate sale has been postponed to Jan. 22. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Sammy Catalena estate sale rescheduled
Zumba demonstrations took place every 30 minutes and drew people of all ages.
The Lincoln Recreation Center promotes healthy lifestyles in the new year
A person is dead in Navasota following a self-inflicted gunshot wound
The TORNADO WATCH for the Eastern Brazos Valley has been extended through 12am Sunday
Tornado Watch extended for Eastern Brazos Valley