Advertisement

The Lincoln Recreation Center promotes healthy lifestyles in the new year

Zumba demonstrations took place every 30 minutes and drew people of all ages.
Zumba demonstrations took place every 30 minutes and drew people of all ages.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lincoln Recreation Center was full of energy and movement as people gathered for the first in-person Dream Works in Action Health and Fitness Expo Saturday.

Attendees were able to take part in Zumba demonstrations, which happened every 30 minutes, and learn how to make living healthy a lifestyle.

“As long as you’re doing something for at least 15 to 30 minutes a day and your body is moving, that is exercise and with Zumba, when you hear the music, you can’t help but to move with it,” Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Center supervisor, said.

The expo also included resources like the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Amber Alert Brazos Valley, National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley, Community Alcohol & Substance Awareness Partnership, Lions KidSight USA, Prairie View A&M University College of Agriculture & Human Sciences and more.

“These are the agencies that are basically no charge for people to use as long as they’re aware of the services, and they can take advantage of the services, these are the people you would go to,” Johnson said.

The expo is a part of a series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Johnson said he exemplified community service and lifestyle changes.

“Those are the things we want to promote better living for everyone, building a beloved community and so we’re using these different activities to build that beloved community,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes offering the tools of living a better lifestyle is a part of the legacy King leaves behind that everyone should strive for, even in the midst of uncertainty.

“COVID has set a lot of us back, and we saw what COVID did to a lot of families,” Johnson said. “Some of our family members are not here today, but you have to start somewhere. It’s never too late.”

The City of College Station is hosting more events in honor of King this month. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Paige Ling
Child rescued in Washington County after iPhone app tracks suspected kidnapper
Trisha Enriquez (right), the grandmother of the Bryan family who lost their home in a house...
Grandmother trapped in Bryan house fire dies from injuries as family tries to rebuild lives
Updated: Saturday morning adjustment of the day's 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather,...
Saturday Storms: Isolated severe weather possible in the Brazos Valley
The Center for Covid Control location in College Station was closed for some reason Friday...
Brazos County Health District says some COVID-19 testing locations violating governor’s orders by not sharing results
Crash at Hwy 47 and 21
All lanes open on Highway 47 near Goodson Bend Road after three-vehicle crash

Latest News

The estate sale has been postponed to Jan. 22. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Sammy Catalena estate sale rescheduled
House fire destroys Calvert home
A person is dead in Navasota following a self-inflicted gunshot wound
The TORNADO WATCH for the Eastern Brazos Valley has been extended through 12am Sunday
Tornado Watch extended for Eastern Brazos Valley