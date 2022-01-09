The Lincoln Recreation Center promotes healthy lifestyles in the new year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lincoln Recreation Center was full of energy and movement as people gathered for the first in-person Dream Works in Action Health and Fitness Expo Saturday.

Attendees were able to take part in Zumba demonstrations, which happened every 30 minutes, and learn how to make living healthy a lifestyle.

“As long as you’re doing something for at least 15 to 30 minutes a day and your body is moving, that is exercise and with Zumba, when you hear the music, you can’t help but to move with it,” Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Center supervisor, said.

The expo also included resources like the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Amber Alert Brazos Valley, National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley, Community Alcohol & Substance Awareness Partnership, Lions KidSight USA, Prairie View A&M University College of Agriculture & Human Sciences and more.

“These are the agencies that are basically no charge for people to use as long as they’re aware of the services, and they can take advantage of the services, these are the people you would go to,” Johnson said.

The expo is a part of a series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Johnson said he exemplified community service and lifestyle changes.

“Those are the things we want to promote better living for everyone, building a beloved community and so we’re using these different activities to build that beloved community,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes offering the tools of living a better lifestyle is a part of the legacy King leaves behind that everyone should strive for, even in the midst of uncertainty.

“COVID has set a lot of us back, and we saw what COVID did to a lot of families,” Johnson said. “Some of our family members are not here today, but you have to start somewhere. It’s never too late.”

The City of College Station is hosting more events in honor of King this month. Click here for more information.

