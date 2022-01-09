Advertisement

Pante Heads to Canada U20 National Team Camp

Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARKHAM, Ontario – Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante earned a spot at the Canada Women’s U20 National Team identification camp slated for January 9-14.

The camp, run by Canada Women’s U20 National Team Coach Cindy Tye, comes as the squad makes preparations for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from February 25-March 12.

Pante enjoyed success in her rookie campaign, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She ranked fourth in the SEC in assists with eight, despite missing three matches. Pante played in 15 matches, including 13 starts, logging 867 minutes on the pitch. She ended the season with 10 points with one goal to go with her team-high assist count. She had a stretch of four straight games with an assist, the longest by an Aggie since 2019.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native has been an integral member of the Canada youth national teams since her U15 days. She played in the 2018 CONCACAF Girls U15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, and was working with Canada attempting to qualify for the Women’s U17 World Cup when COVID-19 postponed the tournament.

